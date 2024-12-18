Mukuru Now A Deposit-taking Microfinance Business

6 hours ago Wed, 18 Dec 2024 10:30:02 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has granted Mukuru Financial Services Zimbabwe Limited authorization to conduct deposit-taking microfinance business under the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:30].

This development allows Mukuru, renowned for its money transfer services, to now offer small loans to individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to a notice from RBZ Registrar of Microfinance Institutions, P.T. Madamombe, the authorization is effective from December 16, 2024. Reads the notice:

