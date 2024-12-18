Police Officers Flee Roadblock During Anti-Corruption Raid
Two police officers were arraigned before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning after resisting arrest by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mduduzi Makina (39) and Elliot Gava (42), police officers stationed at Z.R.P Sakubva holding the ranks of Sergeant and Constable respectively, were brought to court for assaulting or resisting a peace officer. The incident is alleged to have occurred on December 11, 2024.
The accused were on duty at a roadblock along Mutare-Masvingo road near Mutare Teachers College, conducting traffic duties when the ZACC team responded to a complaint of corrupt activities at the police roadblock.
During surveillance, ZACC officers observed some police officers soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists.
The ZACC team moved in and managed to arrest Constable Peace Muchenje for bribery. They then attempted to seize a roadblock declaration book as evidence.
Makina and Gava confronted the ZACC officers, demanding the return of the declaration book. They allegedly pulled one of the ZACC investigators from the driver’s seat, removed the car keys from the ignition, twisted his arm, seized the declaration book, and fled the scene.
Makina and Gava were released on US$100 bail each and are scheduled to appear in court on January 10, 2025.
