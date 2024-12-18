Police Officers Flee Roadblock During Anti-Corruption Raid

5 minutes ago Wed, 18 Dec 2024 09:04:18 GMT

Two police officers were arraigned before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning after resisting arrest by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mduduzi Makina (39) and Elliot Gava (42), police officers stationed at Z.R.P Sakubva holding the ranks of Sergeant and Constable respectively, were brought to court for assaulting or resisting a peace officer. The incident is alleged to have occurred on December 11, 2024.

The accused were on duty at a roadblock along Mutare-Masvingo road near Mutare Teachers College, conducting traffic duties when the ZACC team responded to a complaint of corrupt activities at the police roadblock.

