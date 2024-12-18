Zimbabwean Headmaster Stranded In India After Successful Heart Surgery

This also meant that Chenjerai had to stay in the hospital longer than initially planned.

Peter Mazuru, a representative of Friends of Misheck, said that a deposit of US$4,000 was made into the account on Tuesday, December 17, reducing the shortfall to US$3,000.

Mazuru appealed for donations from well-wishers, noting that delays in clearing the shortfall would further increase the bill. He thanked members of the church and the public for their generous contributions.

Chenjerai underwent open-heart surgery after being diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening rheumatic heart disease. He was also diagnosed with a kidney ailment. Said Mazuru:

He is still admitted at the hospital where he will only be released after paying outstanding bills for his admission and treatment, and the charges are accumulating daily. His bills are currently at US$7 000 and US$4 000 has been raised through well-wishers. The wife’s contact number is 0774035406 for those who might help. We appreciate in advance those who are going to donate.

Mazuru said donations can be sent to Misheck Chenjerai’s account at FBC Masvingo Branch; Account number 3555113300172 and Mrs Chenjerai can be contacted on +263 774 035 407

Well-wishers can also contact Ellen Mlambo on The Mirror Helpline on 263 716 895 703/ 263 775 036 812 for further information.

