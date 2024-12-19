Bogus Cop Arrested For Extorting Bereaved Family Featured On Tilder Moyo's Star FM Programme

Mangoma allegedly approached the family, falsely presenting himself as a police officer. He requested US$500, promising to provide information about Darlington Tendai’s death and to facilitate the arrest of individuals linked to the suspected “murder.” Reads the statement from the ZRP:

Reference is made to Tilder Moyo’s Star FM programme titled “Tilder Live Show, Zvinoyera nezvinotyisa nezvinoda kufumurwa,” held on 17th December 2024.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of a bogus police officer, Shepherd Mangoma (47) of Budiriro, Harare for impersonation and extortion.

The arrest of the suspect follows the appearance of the late Darlington Tendai Mapiki’s family members on the Star FM programme, “Tilder Live Show, Zvinoyera nezvinotyisa nezvinoda kufumurwa,” where they raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the death of Darlington Tendai Mapiki on 27th October 2024 in Rugare.

The family disputed the post-mortem results, which indicated that Mapiki had committed suicide and suspected foul play instead.

The family members claimed that on 09th December 2024, they were approached by the suspect who posed as a detective stationed at CID Homicide, Harare.

The suspect allegedly claimed to have information concerning the death of Darlington Tendai Mapiki and demanded USD 500.00 from the family members to facilitate the arrest of the suspects linked to Darlington Tendai Mapiki’s death.

He alleged that the pathologist was bribed to manipulate the post-mortem results and that five people who include a businessman and traditional healer, were involved in Darlington Tendai Mapiki’s murder for ritual purposes.

On 18th December 2024, the family reported the matter at the CID Police Anti-Corruption unit, Harare leading to a trap being set.

The suspect was arrested at Rainbow Towers Hotel, Harare after being handed USD 200.00 by the family.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to be vigilant and report individuals who approach them claiming to be police officers on the streets, shopping centres or other places outside police establishments, demanding cash or personal information as part of Police inquiries.

The public should report such individuals on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.