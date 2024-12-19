High Court Orders Harare City Council To Refurbish Mbare Hostels And Flats
The High Court has ordered the City of Harare (CoH) to refurbish and make hostels and flats in Mbare safe and habitable for residents, reported the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
The ruling came after Israel Mabhoo and the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) sued CoH and Local Government and Public Works Minister Hon. Daniel Garwe and National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Hon. Zhemu Soda, for neglecting their duties, leading to residents living in unfit conditions.
On December 11, Justice Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa ordered CoH to immediately restore basic essential services such as a functional water and sewer reticulation system, the cleaning and sanitation of Matapi, Matererini, Mbare Flats, Nenyere (also Magaba) and Shawasha hostels situated in Mbare, the collection of refuse and installation of fire extinguishers, fire warning devices and fire escapes.
The court found that CoH breached its legal duty by neglecting its basic responsibilities, resulting in residents living in squalid conditions.
The council was ordered to immediately restore essential services, including water and sewer systems, cleaning, sanitation, refuse collection, and installation of fire safety equipment.
CoH, along with Ministers Daniel Garwe and Zhemu Soda, were instructed to provide temporary shelters and basic services to affected residents during the refurbishment process.
The court required a comprehensive plan to ensure temporary accommodation, access to sanitation, water, electricity, and the installation of chemical toilets for residents.
Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora was ordered to take measures under the Public Health Act to control disease outbreaks, while Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu was tasked with protecting the environment around the hostels.
More: Pindula News