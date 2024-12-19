High Court Orders Harare City Council To Refurbish Mbare Hostels And Flats

7 minutes ago Thu, 19 Dec 2024 14:50:22 GMT

The High Court has ordered the City of Harare (CoH) to refurbish and make hostels and flats in Mbare safe and habitable for residents, reported the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The ruling came after Israel Mabhoo and the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) sued CoH and Local Government and Public Works Minister Hon. Daniel Garwe and National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Hon. Zhemu Soda, for neglecting their duties, leading to residents living in unfit conditions.

On December 11, Justice Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa ordered CoH to immediately restore basic essential services such as a functional water and sewer reticulation system, the cleaning and sanitation of Matapi, Matererini, Mbare Flats, Nenyere (also Magaba) and Shawasha hostels situated in Mbare, the collection of refuse and installation of fire extinguishers, fire warning devices and fire escapes.

