Munhumutapa Arrested, Charged With Undermining Authority Of President Mnangagwa
Timothy Chiminya, the self-styled King Munhumutapa, has been arrested and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chiminya was apprehended by police officers on December 16, accused of unlawfully appointing Chiefs, a task reserved for the Head of State and Government, thereby causing ridicule to President Mnangagwa.
Chiminya, represented by Gift Mtisi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), is also accused of dethroning some Chiefs in various parts of Zimbabwe who were legitimately appointed by President Mnangagwa.
He appeared before Harare Magistrate Sheunesu Matowa on December 18 and was remanded in custody until January 7, 2025, to allow two medical doctors to conduct a mental health evaluation on him, as requested by prosecutors.
The title Munhumutapa (or Mwenemutapa) was used by the rulers of the Kingdom of Mutapa, also known as the Mutapa Empire.
This kingdom, which existed from around 1430 to 1760, was located in what is now Zimbabwe and expanded into parts of Mozambique, Botswana, Malawi, and Zambia.
The title Munhumutapa means “he who conquers” or “owner of the conquered land,” reflecting the kingdom’s expansionist nature.
More: Pindula News