Munhumutapa Arrested, Charged With Undermining Authority Of President Mnangagwa

11 minutes ago Thu, 19 Dec 2024 08:14:56 GMT

Timothy Chiminya, the self-styled King Munhumutapa, has been arrested and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chiminya was apprehended by police officers on December 16, accused of unlawfully appointing Chiefs, a task reserved for the Head of State and Government, thereby causing ridicule to President Mnangagwa.

Chiminya, represented by Gift Mtisi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), is also accused of dethroning some Chiefs in various parts of Zimbabwe who were legitimately appointed by President Mnangagwa.

Feedback