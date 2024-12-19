ZIMPARKS Urges Visitors To Follow Rules After Fatal Crocodile Attack And Drowning

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 19, ZIMPARKS spokesperson Tinashe Farawo emphasized the importance of adhering to the strictly designated park visiting hours from 6 AM to 6 PM. Said Farawo:

We wish to remind all visitors into Parks Estates of the importance of adhering to the rules and regulations established to preserve the safety of both individuals and wildlife within our estates.

Recent events highlighted the dangers associated with illegal night fishing when a 23 -year-old man lost his life in Gonarezhou National Park after being attacked by two crocodiles and his remains were to be removed from the bellies of the reptiles.

Another sad incident was an 18-year-old boy who drowned in Matobo National Park whilst illegally swimming in prohibited waters.

Our condolences to the bereaved families. May their souls rest in peace.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the risks associated with failure to follow laid down rules and regulations within the parks estates.

We urge members of the public to adhere to the strictly designated park visiting hours (6am – 6pm).

Always follow the rules and regulations and familiarize yourself with the wildlife present in the area in order to understand the potential dangers they pose.

Our staff is dedicated to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone during this festive season.

If you witness any unsafe activities or have any concerns, do not hesitate to contact our officers immediately.