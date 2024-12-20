Driver Vanishes With Employer's Haulage Truck
A driver is on the run after allegedly stealing his employer’s 30-tonne haulage truck last month, after he was given a task to collect timber from Nyanga Pine Estate in Mutasa.
The suspect, Shepherd Kambarami (40) from Murambinda Growth Point, was employed by Itai Madondo of Fairbridge Park, Mutare, when he disappeared with the truck, valued at US$47,795.
Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the acting spokesperson for the ZRP in Manicaland Province, confirmed the theft to The Manica Post.
He said Kambarami left Nyanga Pine Estate without loading the timber, prompting the theft investigation.
Kambarami is now facing charges of theft of trust property. Said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka:
Kambarami was employed as a truck driver by Mr Madondo, and on November 29, 2024, he was instructed to collect timber from Nyanga Pine Estate using a white Volvo 30-tonne truck (Registration Number ABN2748) with a trailer (Registration Number AFQ2804).
Kambarami drove to Nyanga Pine Estate and saw a long queue of haulage trucks ahead of him. He left the premises to an unknown destination without notifying anyone.
On December 7, 2024, Mr Madondo received a call from Wattle Company management, telling him that his truck was due for loading, but it was neither on the loading bay nor on the company premises.
Mr Madondo tried to contact the accused person several times to no avail, and made a report at Mutasa Police Station. The value of the haulage truck is US$47 795, and nothing was recovered.
