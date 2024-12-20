Driver Vanishes With Employer's Haulage Truck

5 minutes ago Fri, 20 Dec 2024 11:59:58 GMT

A driver is on the run after allegedly stealing his employer’s 30-tonne haulage truck last month, after he was given a task to collect timber from Nyanga Pine Estate in Mutasa.

The suspect, Shepherd Kambarami (40) from Murambinda Growth Point, was employed by Itai Madondo of Fairbridge Park, Mutare, when he disappeared with the truck, valued at US$47,795.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the acting spokesperson for the ZRP in Manicaland Province, confirmed the theft to The Manica Post.

