Mozambique Braces For Renewed Protests As Election Results Near

The election commission announced that Mondlane received 20% of the vote, while Chapo secured 71%. Mondlane disputes the count, claiming that he actually won with 53%, compared to Chapo’s 36%.

Protests have led to standstills in city centres, disrupted industries and power plants, and halted operations at the main border with South Africa, causing major losses for neighbouring countries.

Police have been accused of using live ammunition against protesters, with at least 130 deaths reported by civil society groups and cited by Amnesty International.

The US government on Thursday raised its warning level against travel to Mozambique, due to the potential for violent protests.

Mozambique’s largest industrial employer, Mozal Aluminium, said it was making contingency plans in case of civil unrest after the announcement.

Speaking to AFP, Maputo-based political and security risk analyst Johann Smith said:

I’m convinced that if Monday the Constitutional Council declares the election as free and fair, which I am 100 per cent convinced it will, then the blood is going to flow.

The council must make its ruling by Monday so that President Filipe Nyusi can hand over power after his two-term limit ends on January 15.

Mondlane said on Wednesday that he believed Nyusi, 67, might use the growing tension to declare a state of emergency and remain in power.

Nyusi rejected this claim in a national address on Thursday. Said Nyusi:

I have always said that I have no intention of strengthening powers, and much less to serve a third term. I swore to respect the Constitution… and I want to make it clear that I will leave power in January 2025.

