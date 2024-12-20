Raj Modi Acquires Choppies Supermarkets

8 minutes ago Fri, 20 Dec 2024 06:42:09 GMT

Retail chain Sai Mart will take over control of Choppies Zimbabwe outlets starting January 1, following Choppies Enterprises Limited’s announcement to exit the Zimbabwean market.

Sai Mart, owned by legislator and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, currently operates six branches in Bulawayo.

During a media briefing in Bulawayo on Thursday, December 19, Modi confirmed that Choppies supermarkets will be rebranded as Sai Mart in the coming weeks. He said (via Chronicle):

