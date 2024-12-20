Raj Modi Acquires Choppies Supermarkets
Retail chain Sai Mart will take over control of Choppies Zimbabwe outlets starting January 1, following Choppies Enterprises Limited’s announcement to exit the Zimbabwean market.
Sai Mart, owned by legislator and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, currently operates six branches in Bulawayo.
During a media briefing in Bulawayo on Thursday, December 19, Modi confirmed that Choppies supermarkets will be rebranded as Sai Mart in the coming weeks. He said (via Chronicle):
As of January 1, 2025, we will take over Choppies Zimbabwe outlets, and they will be rebranded as Sai Mart.
However, Modi did not specify whether the acquisition includes all Choppies outlets nationwide or only those in Bulawayo.
Choppies entered the Zimbabwean market in 2013 by acquiring several Spar shops and expanded its footprint in 2014 by opening a distribution centre in the country.
The retailer currently operates 30 grocery stores nationwide under its subsidiary, Nanavac (Pty) Ltd, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe.
On November 29, 2024, Choppies announced its plans to sell its Zimbabwean operations. In a notice issued to the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), Choppies highlighted the shift in Zimbabwe’s retail landscape over the past two years, with a growing trend towards informal retail activities.
More: Pindula News