ZANU PF Provincial Structures Accuse Tagwirei Of Fueling Divisions

The party structures are reportedly divided in their loyalty between Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

While Chiwenga is considered the front-runner to succeed Mnangagwa when his second and final term ends in 2028, there is a push to extend Mnangagwa’s rule to 2030.

During the meeting, Ncube and other provincial chairpersons complained to Mnangagwa that Tagwirei was funding provincial chairpersons to mobilize for the 2030 project while also secretly supporting Chiwenga.

NewsDay reported sources as saying the provincial chairpersons claimed this divided loyalty was causing divisions within the party. Said the source:

It was Ncube (Midlands) who complained first and was supported by Mary Mliswa (Mashonaland West) and Richard Moyo (Matabeleland North).

Another source who attended the meeting said the chairpersons told Mnangagwa that although Tagwirei was supporting them, he was also financing those backing Chiwenga, which they viewed as sponsoring infighting.

Tagwirei has reportedly been financing ZANU PF since the days of the late former President Robert Mugabe, in exchange for lucrative government tenders such as the Dema Diesel Project, also known as the Dema Power Plant and Command Farming.

He is also believed to have heavily funded Mnangagwa’s rise to power.

Originally a top ally of Chiwenga, Tagwirei allegedly developed a rift with him when he became very close to Mnangagwa.

However, he is now reportedly warming up to Chiwenga again, fearing that Chiwenga might take over from Mnangagwa.

The provincial chairpersons described this behaviour as opportunism rather than loyalty to Mnangagwa. Said the source:

We feel he is an opportunist. But if he wants to support you, he should support you alone, not both of you. This is sponsoring factionalism and this cannot be tolerated.

Tagwirei has been sanctioned by the United States and the UK over allegations of funding a “rogue” regime and profiting from government contracts, which has worsened the situation for the Zimbabwean people.

