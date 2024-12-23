Clive Malunga Accuses Mnangagwa Of Attempting To Establish A Dynasty In Zimbabwe

In a video that has gained widespread attention, Malunga, a war veteran, reminded Mnangagwa that he is human and not divine. Said Malunga:

VaMnangagwa 2030 havaisvike. Kana vakaita zvekutamba 2030 havaisvike. Sei ndirikudaro nekuti vaMnangagwa havasi Mwari. (Mnangagwa will not reach 2030. If he is not careful, he will not reach 2030. Why am I saying this? Because Mnangagwa is not God.) Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

In a subsequent post on his X account, Malunga refuted the claim frequently made by Mnangagwa’s supporters, including corrupt religious leaders, that his presidency was divinely ordained. Wrote Malunga:

Yes, I clearly said it, Mnangagwa won’t see 2030 or even 2026 because he isn’t God and he wasn’t appointed by God to be President of Zimbabwe. In fact, Mnangagwa is a useless coward, I’ve nothing to fear and here is me, Zimbabwe is boiling whilst he’s busy creating his dynasty, to hell.

In a veiled criticism of Malunga, Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana referred to the musician as “washed-up.” He said:

We have had our fair share of washed-up musicians. Some have had their prime. While others never even had a prime. Some tried to revive their careers by joining a Ruling Party faction. They joined the wrong one which lost contestation for power and now given to intermittent rants. Who is it?

According to NewZimbabwe.com, this is not the first time Malunga has drawn attention for his outspoken views.

In 2022, he denounced Mnangagwa’s administration as corrupt, retrogressive, and selfish. He criticized the president’s lavish trips abroad, challenging him to cultivate the same favourable conditions in Zimbabwe that he admires in other countries.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment