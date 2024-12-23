Obert Mpofu Calls For Immediate Return Of Confiscated ZAPU Assets
ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has called on the government to immediately return the properties seized from ZAPU and ZIPRA a few years after independence.
The government confiscated several properties belonging to the former nationalist movement (ZAPU) and its military wing (ZIPRA) during Gukurahundi, a series of mass killings in Zimbabwe that occurred from 1983 until the Unity Accord in 1987.
Speaking during victory celebrations for the newly-elected leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, Cephas Ncube, Mpofu said the restoration process should be expedited as the owners of the properties were growing old. He said (via NewsDay):
I do not see why this issue should take such a long time when properties are known, the title deeds are there if one wants to establish the authenticity of who owns it. It seems people are spending time investigating things that are already documented.
If they need assistance they should come to us. There are two types of properties that belong to the war veterans, there are properties that belong to the ZAPU party.
We can assist in resolving the issue because a lot of war veterans are dying because of old age so we are saying let’s speed up the process and we deal with that matter once and for all.
Mpofu criticized war veterans he did not name, accusing them of using social media to sow division within the party. He said:
They have been making efforts to hijack the association so as to serve their anti-party agenda. I would like to urge the association to maintain close relations with the ruling party ZANU PF party.
I would also like to congratulate all the members of the newly-elected executive of the association.
Some of the ZAPU properties are Magnet House in Bulawayo, Kudu Motors, Hampton Farm, Ascot Farm, Nest Egg Farm, Woodyglen Farm, and Mbalabala Garage.
