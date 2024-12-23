Obert Mpofu Calls For Immediate Return Of Confiscated ZAPU Assets

14 minutes ago Mon, 23 Dec 2024 07:44:24 GMT

ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has called on the government to immediately return the properties seized from ZAPU and ZIPRA a few years after independence.

The government confiscated several properties belonging to the former nationalist movement (ZAPU) and its military wing (ZIPRA) during Gukurahundi, a series of mass killings in Zimbabwe that occurred from 1983 until the Unity Accord in 1987.

Speaking during victory celebrations for the newly-elected leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, Cephas Ncube, Mpofu said the restoration process should be expedited as the owners of the properties were growing old. He said (via NewsDay):

Feedback