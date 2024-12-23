Sexual Exploitation Of Female Cross-Border Traders Rampant

This was a culmination of social media reports indicating the prevalence of sexual crimes of rape and various forms of GBV being perpetrated on women trying to cross the border and smuggling of commodities across the border. This gave birth to the need to gather countrywide information as it was discovered that these were not isolated incidences and that women cross-border traders were facing systemic gender issues at ports of entry and exits. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

According to the report, some women reported being raped by robbers while using illegal entry points.

However, it was difficult for some to report such cases to the police because they occurred during an illegal act. The victims feared they would also be arrested for using undesignated ports of entry.

The report also noted a lack of basic facilities for cross-border traders, such as bathrooms and safe houses.

These amenities are crucial for providing temporary shelter and protection, especially for breastfeeding mothers and deportees.

In areas like Chirundu and Kariba, where communities are located within game reserves, cross-border traders face additional risks from wildlife, including attacks by baboons, lions, and elephants.

