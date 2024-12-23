Toddler Dies After Drinking Substance Picked From Garbage Pit

7 minutes ago Mon, 23 Dec 2024 14:31:56 GMT

A two-year-old girl tragically lost her life after allegedly drinking an unknown substance she had found in a garbage pit while playing outside her home.

The incident occurred on Friday in Crowborough Phase 3, Harare, and was confirmed by the police.

In light of this unfortunate event, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged parents to closely supervise their young children to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. Police said:

