Toddler Dies After Drinking Substance Picked From Garbage Pit
A two-year-old girl tragically lost her life after allegedly drinking an unknown substance she had found in a garbage pit while playing outside her home.
The incident occurred on Friday in Crowborough Phase 3, Harare, and was confirmed by the police.
In light of this unfortunate event, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged parents to closely supervise their young children to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. Police said:
The ZRP implores parents and guardians to monitor children and to leave them in the custody of a responsible person to ensure their safety.
This follows an incident which occurred in Crowborough Phase 3, Harare, in which a two year old female minor died on 20/12/24 after allegedly consuming an unknown substance.
The substance had been picked from a container in a garbage pit during child play. The victim was taken to a local clinic where she passed away upon admission.
More: Pindula News