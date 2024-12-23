Two Poachers Killed By ZIMPARKS Rangers In Makuti
Police have confirmed that two poachers were killed during a shootout with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS) rangers on Saturday.
According to a brief statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the encounter took place in the Musingwizi Area of Makuti, located in Mashonaland West Province. Police said:
The ZRP confirms the death of two poachers during a shootout with Zimparks rangers in Musingwizi Area, Makuti on 21/12/24. More details to be released in due course.Feedback
Makuti, surrounded by wildlife and safari areas, has become a hotspot for poacher activity, with some criminals coming from neighbouring Zambia.
In March 2024, three poachers from Zambia were arrested in Katombola, near the Kazungula border post in Matabeleland North Province.
They were subsequently jailed for nine years each for poaching, illegal possession of ivory, and illegal entry into Zimbabwe.
The three Zambian nationals arrested were identified as Liston Muchelo (22), Alex Kakoma (22), and Martin Silishebo (36).
During the operation, two of their accomplices were shot dead in a firefight with ZIMPARKS rangers, while one managed to escape.
The arrest led to the recovery of 15 elephant tusks weighing 128.82 kilograms, firearms, and six live rounds of ammunition.
