Two Poachers Killed By ZIMPARKS Rangers In Makuti

Makuti, surrounded by wildlife and safari areas, has become a hotspot for poacher activity, with some criminals coming from neighbouring Zambia.

In March 2024, three poachers from Zambia were arrested in Katombola, near the Kazungula border post in Matabeleland North Province.

They were subsequently jailed for nine years each for poaching, illegal possession of ivory, and illegal entry into Zimbabwe.

The three Zambian nationals arrested were identified as Liston Muchelo (22), Alex Kakoma (22), and Martin Silishebo (36).

During the operation, two of their accomplices were shot dead in a firefight with ZIMPARKS rangers, while one managed to escape.

The arrest led to the recovery of 15 elephant tusks weighing 128.82 kilograms, firearms, and six live rounds of ammunition.

