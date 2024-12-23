ZIFA Announces Eligible Candidates For Upcoming Elections; Magaya, Mliswa Fail Test

8 minutes ago Mon, 23 Dec 2024 16:15:35 GMT

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee, acting as the ZIFA Electoral Committee in accordance with Article 85(9), on Monday, December 23, announced the names of all the candidates who have met the eligibility criteria stipulated in the ZIFA Statutes, 2024.

Those who have passed rigorous integrity and ethics checks will contest for positions on the ZIFA Board in the upcoming elections.

The elections, scheduled for January 25, 2025, will mark the end of the Normalisation Committee’s term, paving the way for a new board elected by councillors to take over the governance of football in Zimbabwe.

Feedback