ZIFA Announces Eligible Candidates For Upcoming Elections; Magaya, Mliswa Fail Test
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee, acting as the ZIFA Electoral Committee in accordance with Article 85(9), on Monday, December 23, announced the names of all the candidates who have met the eligibility criteria stipulated in the ZIFA Statutes, 2024.
Those who have passed rigorous integrity and ethics checks will contest for positions on the ZIFA Board in the upcoming elections.
The elections, scheduled for January 25, 2025, will mark the end of the Normalisation Committee’s term, paving the way for a new board elected by councillors to take over the governance of football in Zimbabwe.
There is no place for PHD Ministries founder Walter Magaya, PSL chairman Farai Jere, politician Temba Mliswa, and Warriors legend Benjani Mwariwari on the ballot when the ZIFA councillors elect the new leadership next month.
The list of successful candidates is as follows:
Presidential Candidates
- Marshall Gore
- Philemon Machana
- Nqobile Magwizi
- Martin Kweza
- Twine Phiri
- Makwinje Phiri
Vice President Candidates
- Mavis Gumbo
- Patience Mutumwa
- Winnet Murota
- Joyce R Kapota
- Loveness Mukura
- Peter Dube
- Kennedy Ndebele
- Omega Sibanda
- Francis Nyamutsamba
- Simbarashe J Takava
Ordinary Members
- Gilbert Saika
- Sharif Mussa Umerjee
- Thomas Marambanyika
- Nicholas Munyonga
- Tavengwa Hara
- Xolisani Gwesela
- Bhekhimpilo Nyoni
- Vincent Chawonza
- Sween Mushonga
- Lewis Muzhara
- Morden Ngwenya
- Jerrymike Gumbo
- Alice Zeure
- Alois Bunjaira
- Morgen Dube
- Sabela Maposa
- Edward Mutukwa
- Tizirayi Luphahla
- Sibekikwe Ndlovu
- Tafadzwa Benza
- Cecilia Gambwe
- Kudzai Kadzombe
- Sunday Chidzambwa
- Walter Musanhu
- Desmond Ali
- Simbarashe Ndoro
- Makwinje Phiri
- Francis Nyamutsamba
- Davison Muchena
- Brighton Ushendibaba
- Edmore Chivero
- Terence T Malunga
- Harlington Shereni
- Cuthbert C Chitima
- Norman Matemera
- Beaullar Msarah
