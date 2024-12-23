ZIFA Normalisation Committee Set To Release Candidate List

In July, FIFA extended the terms of three NC members: chairman Mutasa, legal expert Nyasha Samanyandwe, and women’s football icon Rosemary Mugadza.

Cynthia Malaba, who managed the finance portfolio, concluded her role after establishing the necessary structures and policies.

Similarly, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele stepped down after successfully filling the positions of technical director and head of coach education.

The roadmap leading to the ZIFA elections included an annual general meeting on November 22, where the draft constitution was adopted.

The elections will be conducted in accordance with this new constitution, which stipulates that the president and male deputy must possess at least O-level qualifications.

Following the meeting, the nomination process opened on December 4 and closed on December 11. ZIFA set December 23 as the date for announcing candidates who have passed rigorous integrity and ethics checks, which involved verification with educational institutions and police clearances.

Once the candidate list is published, individuals will be allowed to commence their official campaigns, with final confirmations scheduled for January 15, 2025.

Among those running for the ZIFA presidency are Nqobile Magwizi, Benjani Mwaruwari, Farai Jere, Marshall Gore, Martin Kweza, Twine Phiri, Philemon Machana, Temba Mliswa, and Makwinji Soma-Phiri.

For the vice presidency, candidates include Gift Banda, Peter Dube, Kennedy Ndebele, Omega Sibanda, and James Takavada.

The new constitution also provides for a female vice-president, with potential candidates including Loveness Mukura, Mavis Gumbo, Joyce Kapota, Patience Mutumwa, Winnet Muropa, and Beaullah Msara.

