Two Poachers Shot Dead By ZIMPARKS Rangers In Makuti... More Details Emerge

Two of the suspects were shot and died on the spot, while one was injured in both legs. The fourth suspect has been arrested.

It is alleged that the poachers, who have been identified, are from Hurungwe Ward 7 in Nyamakate village. The deceased are Tawanda Mapako of Village 23 and Courage Maodza of Village 20A.

The bodies of the deceased were reportedly transported by helicopter late on Saturday due to the challenging terrain where the shootout occurred along the Zambezi Valley escarpment.

ZIMPARKS spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing. Said Farawo:

…There was an armed contact in Hurungwe where unfortunately two suspected poachers lost their lives. During the incident, one of the survivors was injured while the fourth one was arrested. The matter was reported to the police and investigations are underway.

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

I can confirm the death of two suspected poachers during an exchange of gunfire near Marongora. Investigations are still ongoing and police will release more details of the incident in due course.

In Zimbabwe, villagers are generally not allowed to hunt game without proper authorisation, as it is considered poaching.

ZIMPARKS regulates hunting activities, and only licensed hunters with permits are allowed to hunt in designated areas.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment