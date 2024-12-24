ZANU PF Bans "Chiwenga Loyalists" From Attending Party Meetings

ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe confirmed the prohibition orders against the duo.

Chiwewe said that such orders are issued when one is accused of violating the party’s constitution, and the accused would subsequently appear before a disciplinary hearing to defend themselves.

He emphasized that the issues with the two MPs were not related to the 2030 slogan or alleged factional wars but were rather cases of individual indiscipline. Said Chiwewe:

I can confirm, prohibition orders were given to Chiredzi North and Gutu East MPs. The orders are not expulsion letters but just an order to compel the accused to stop participating in party programmes until they appear before a disciplinary hearing where they would defend themselves. Bhila was accused of violating the party constitution and is facing three counts. The order against Bhila reads in part: The ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Disciplinary Committee met on 12 December 2024 and resolved to issue you with a Prohibition Order, in terms of Article 36, Section 528, of the ZANU PF Party Constitution… In your address at an open discussion hard talk meeting on service delivery and council operations of Chiredzi Town Council where you uttered that Chiredzi Town Council should revert back to its original expansion zone “kunjanji kuma sewerage kwamakapa vanhu minda yenzimbe kusina mvura.. endai munotora ikoko and leave ward 29 alone!” This behaviour as a Member of Parliament is uncalled for. You should be seen embracing development but you use destructive language inciting the public against government programmes. You intentionally insulted and threatened to destroy Mrs Mabhiza during a public meeting and her husband calling him a ‘big fool’ and “zibenzi chairo”. The party expects the highest level of discipline from its members and insulting members at party meetings is uncalled for. ZANU PF embraces solidifying the families of its members so the language you use on a fellow member has a negative impact on the image of the party. The language destroys families and ends up discouraging members from attending party meetings.

On the third charge, Bhila was accused of insulting and denigrating another member where his team attacked fellow party members. Reads the charge:

You deliberately and intentionally sent your team to attack Cde Timothy Fozokai and damaged him. This behaviour is not and will never be condoned by the party ZANU PF. You did this at a ward rally at Fever Shame in Ward 17 Chiredzi North and the case was reported to the DIO simply because the complainant respected the party, he did not report to the police but you acted as if nothing happened. As the report reached this office we were left with no option other than coming out with this charge. On 30 May 2024 your team went on to attack Cde W. Foromera, a Ward 3 youth member at Judea Manjirenji turn off and reasonably caused damages to him. Therefore the prohibition order means that you shall cease acting in any or represent or hold office within the party until the provincial capacity or Disciplinary Committee has made a determination. All your actions are contrary to the dictates of the Party Constitution as stated in Article 3 Section 19 (1-7).

When asked for comment, Bhila acknowledged receiving the prohibition order. He stated that he would adhere to the party’s decisions and remain a loyal member, supporting Mnangagwa and his 2030 agenda. He said:

I follow what the party decides, if it says go then I will go. I will remain resolute and loyal to the party, I will continue supporting the Party and the President and push for the 2030 agenda.

Mnangagwa fired Bhila from his position as Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce in November 2023. Bhila had only been in the position for three months before his dismissal.

ZANU PF Masvingo Province recently resolved to punish anyone who is against the “2030 vanenge vachipo” slogan.

Recently, a ZANU PF councillor, Brighton Mushekwa, from Bikita was verbally suspended for refusing to chant the slogan.

