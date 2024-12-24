Zimbabwe Plans To Introduce Parole For Prisoners

These programmes are crucial in advancing the reintegration process and also assisting in reducing overcrowding in correctional facilities.

Parole is the conditional release of a prisoner before they complete their full sentence, allowing them to serve the remainder of their sentence outside of prison under supervision.

The decision to grant parole is typically made by a parole board based on various factors, including the inmate’s behaviour, rehabilitation progress, and the likelihood of reoffending.

Parolees must adhere to specific conditions set by the parole board, such as regular check-ins with a parole officer, maintaining employment, and avoiding criminal activity.

If they violate these conditions, they can be returned to prison to serve the rest of their sentence.

On the other hand, community correctional centres are facilities designed to provide an alternative to traditional incarceration.

These centres focus on the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders into society, rather than solely on punishment.

Offenders may be placed in community correctional centres as part of their parole or probation, allowing them to serve their sentences in a less restrictive environment while receiving support and supervision.

The goal of community correctional centres is to reduce overcrowding in prisons, promote public safety, and help offenders develop the skills and behaviours needed to become law-abiding citizens.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment