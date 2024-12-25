Shurugwi’s Boterekwa Pass Now A Robbery Zone For Stranded Motorists

Romeo Shangwa, the Shurugwi District Development Coordinator, confirmed to The Herald that the pass has recently become a prime target for armed robbers, turning it into a dangerous hotspot for criminal activity. Said Shangwa:

We have had some worrisome reports along the Boterekwa Pass of late, with armed robbers patrolling the area and robbing truck drivers who are in their broken-down trucks. They also ransack trucks and loot goods. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Shangwa recalled a particularly distressing incident involving a motorist whose truck became stranded on the pass. He said:

The robbers were reportedly armed with guns and robbed their victim before forcing him to do some push-ups.

Runesu Mbalekwa, a truck driver who was robbed on November 3, said the robbers took all the cash he had on him. He said:

I was on my way to Chirundu from Johannesburg when I got stuck at Boterekwa. When I reported the fault back in South Africa, I remained at the scene. At midnight, I was awakened by a harsh knock on the driver’s door, only to realize I was being robbed. They took all the cash I had and ransacked my truck, leaving me stranded.

Local villager Aron Marufu, who lives at the foot of Boterekwa mountain, said:

My homestead is at the foot of Boterekwa Mountain, and if accidents occur, we are the first to hear and witness them. Of late, we have been hearing gunshots, with robbers now patrolling the area before robbing motorists.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment