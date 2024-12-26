24-Year-Old Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

The offender’s friend had come to the complainant’s home to see the maid who happens to be his girlfriend.

When the maid and her boyfriend went inside the house, the offender remained with the complainant in his vehicle.

He then drove to a local business centre where he purchased beer and forced the complainant to drink some.

Upon returning to the complainant’s home from the business centre, he locked the car doors, removed the complainant’s underwear, and raped her in the car.

The offence came to light when the complainant’s mother noticed a discharge from the complainant’s private parts five days after the incident. She then revealed what had happened.