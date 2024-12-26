24-Year-Old Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping 9-Year-Old Girl
A 24-year-old man from Chief Mutasa’s area has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of a 9-year-old girl in Dangamvura, Mutare.
The offender, whose identity has not been disclosed, appeared in Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing the charges.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred in August 2024 when the man and a friend visited the victim’s home. Said the NPA:
The offender’s friend had come to the complainant’s home to see the maid who happens to be his girlfriend.
When the maid and her boyfriend went inside the house, the offender remained with the complainant in his vehicle.
He then drove to a local business centre where he purchased beer and forced the complainant to drink some.
Upon returning to the complainant’s home from the business centre, he locked the car doors, removed the complainant’s underwear, and raped her in the car.
The offence came to light when the complainant’s mother noticed a discharge from the complainant’s private parts five days after the incident. She then revealed what had happened.
The rapist was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 3 years suspended for a period of 5 years. As a result, he will serve a total of 17 years effectively.
