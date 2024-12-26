Chiredzi Town Council Director Arrested For Double Allocation Of Residential Stand

8 minutes ago Thu, 26 Dec 2024 11:17:03 GMT

Chiredzi Town Council (CTC) Housing and Community Services Director, Emily Paradzai (55), is facing a criminal abuse of office charge for the alleged double allocation of a residential stand.

As reported by The Mirror, Paradzai, who resides at house number 17 Impala Road, Chiredzi, appeared before Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu last week.

She was charged with Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined under Section 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 09:23).

