Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Chiredzi Town Council Director Arrested For Double Allocation Of Residential Stand

8 minutes agoThu, 26 Dec 2024 11:17:03 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Chiredzi Town Council Director Arrested For Double Allocation Of Residential Stand

Chiredzi Town Council (CTC) Housing and Community Services Director, Emily Paradzai (55), is facing a criminal abuse of office charge for the alleged double allocation of a residential stand.

As reported by The Mirror, Paradzai, who resides at house number 17 Impala Road, Chiredzi, appeared before Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu last week.

She was charged with Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined under Section 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 09:23).

Magistrate Zuyu remanded Paradzai out of custody to a later date for the continuation of the trial.

The case dates back to the period from April 26, 2023, to January 3, 2024, during which Paradzai allegedly sold or facilitated the sale of stand number 10547 Melbourne Park, Chiredzi, to Arnold Mpofu. The stand had previously been allocated to Lazarus Chanakira Duku.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

The issue came to light when Duku visited the local authority’s offices to inquire before starting construction and was informed that the stand belonged to Mpofu.

Duku subsequently filed a police report, leading to Paradzai’s arrest.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Criminal Abuse of DutyCriminal abuse of duty as a public officerChiredzi Town CouncilEmily Paradzai

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback