Chiredzi Town Council Director Arrested For Double Allocation Of Residential Stand
Chiredzi Town Council (CTC) Housing and Community Services Director, Emily Paradzai (55), is facing a criminal abuse of office charge for the alleged double allocation of a residential stand.
As reported by The Mirror, Paradzai, who resides at house number 17 Impala Road, Chiredzi, appeared before Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu last week.
She was charged with Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined under Section 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 09:23).
Magistrate Zuyu remanded Paradzai out of custody to a later date for the continuation of the trial.
The case dates back to the period from April 26, 2023, to January 3, 2024, during which Paradzai allegedly sold or facilitated the sale of stand number 10547 Melbourne Park, Chiredzi, to Arnold Mpofu. The stand had previously been allocated to Lazarus Chanakira Duku.
The issue came to light when Duku visited the local authority’s offices to inquire before starting construction and was informed that the stand belonged to Mpofu.
Duku subsequently filed a police report, leading to Paradzai’s arrest.
More: Pindula News