Gweru Mother Demands Justice For Child Sodomised By Police Officer's Son

I wrote to the police recently to look into the matter of my son but up to now there is no response. If they don't respond by Christmas time, l will take the matter further up to police headquarters. My son was abused and the police can't take this soft approach to the matter. I will fight for justice.

The mother, (who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim) said she reported the case to the police on November 11, 2021, but to date,e no action had been taken against the suspect.

She said she suspected a cover-up of the sexual violence against her son at Mtapa Police Station where the accused’s father is stationed. She said:

I reported the matter in November 2021 but the suspect has not been arrested and no one has been taken to court. I strongly feel this issue has been swept under the carpet and l now feel helpless and l have just decided to live with the pain.

According to a letter addressed to the mother from Gweru Urban District Police Station, dated April 28, 2022, the matter was reported at Mtapa Police Station. It reads in part:

In your letter, you mentioned that you reported the case at Mtapa Police Station where your son (name given) was a victim of aggravated indecent assault. You stated that the accused (name given) is a son to one police constabulary named (name given). Due to this fact is your belief that this case has taken too long to come to court as you suspect that the accused is being favoured as he is a police constabulary’s son.

In the letter, the Police promised to make sure that the issue will be fairly handled at Mtapa.

However, to date, the victim is still to get justice for the abuse he suffered.

A medical report seen by Southern Eye dated November 26, 2021, indicates that the boy had been “sexually abused several times” through anal sex.

The report also showed other tests including HIV, were carried out before the doctor who medically examined the boy recommended counselling for the minor. Said the mother:

Yes, my son got counselling but the trauma of seeing the perpetrator walking freely on the streets as if nothing happened is too much to bear.

ZRP spokesperson in Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said his office had not received such a report.

He, however, urged aggrieved people under such circumstances to reach out to the police and not suffer in silence.

More: Pindula News

