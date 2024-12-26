Zimbabwe Cricket Offers Free Entry For Fans In Tests Against Afghanistan
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced free entry for spectators to the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo for the upcoming two-match Test series against Afghanistan, starting with the Boxing Day game on Thursday.
ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said the decision to waive gate charges is part of ZC’s efforts to celebrate this significant occasion for Zimbabwean cricket, marking the country’s first Boxing Day Test at home in 28 years.
The historic Test match will take place from 26-30 December, followed by Zimbabwe’s inaugural New Year’s Test, scheduled for 2-6 January 2025. Said Makoni:
This is an extraordinary milestone for Zimbabwe Cricket and our fans. By offering free entry, we want to share this historic occasion with as many cricket lovers as possible, creating an electric atmosphere to inspire our players and celebrate the spirit of the game.
Meanwhile, in team news, right-arm fast bowler Victor Nyauchi has been called up to replace Takudzwa Chataira, who suffered a right-side strain during practice earlier this week.
Chataira was among the seven uncapped players initially selected for the series.
Nyauchi, an experienced bowler with nine Test matches under his belt and 20 wickets to his name, brings additional depth to Zimbabwe’s bowling attack.
ZIMBABWE TEST SQUAD:
Craig Ervine (captain), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.
