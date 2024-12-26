Zimbabwe Cricket Offers Free Entry For Fans In Tests Against Afghanistan

5 minutes ago Thu, 26 Dec 2024 06:42:38 GMT

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced free entry for spectators to the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo for the upcoming two-match Test series against Afghanistan, starting with the Boxing Day game on Thursday.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said the decision to waive gate charges is part of ZC’s efforts to celebrate this significant occasion for Zimbabwean cricket, marking the country’s first Boxing Day Test at home in 28 years.

The historic Test match will take place from 26-30 December, followed by Zimbabwe’s inaugural New Year’s Test, scheduled for 2-6 January 2025. Said Makoni:

