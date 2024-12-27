40-year-old Man Breaks Into State House Twice Claiming Mnangagwa Is His Father

The court heard that on December 23, 2024, at about 1 PM, Magureyi drove a Toyota Hilux Raider, registration number AFU 0592, to State House, Harare.

Upon arrival, he parked at the visitor’s entrance and confronted police officers, demanding to see Mnangagwa. It was not stated why he wanted to see the President.

Magureyi allegedly forced entry to the premises after overpowering a police officer, leading to his arrest.

Prosecutors said there were witnesses who saw the accused committing the offence, and Magureyi was also captured on video, which will be produced in court as evidence.

On May 7 this year, Magureyi was arrested after a similar attempt to force entry at State House, demanding to see the President.

According to the State, he drove the same vehicle and approached a police officer at the entrance, claiming Mnangagwa was his father before forcing his way in.

Police recovered an unknown pistol magazine, four rounds of ammunition, a hand-held Boafeng communication radio, a burnt bulb extract, a bunch of keys, a sjambok, and a toy firearm from his vehicle.

More: Pindula News

