Lower Gweru Man (39) Killed By 3 Assailants In Revenge Attack

Mazibuko’s assailants, identified as Thabani Mpofu, Nqabutho Bhebhe, and Nkosilathi, confronted him about a past assault, seeking revenge. Despite Mazibuko’s attempt to flee, the suspects chased after him and fatally stabbed him.

An eyewitness attempted to intervene and save Mazibuko from the attack but was unable to do so. Said Mahoko:

The suspects fled the scene, leaving Mazibuko lying on the road. Mazibuko’s body was discovered around 5 AM on Christmas Day.

Mahoko said police officers from Maboleni responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

