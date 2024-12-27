Pindula|Search Pindula
Lower Gweru Man (39) Killed By 3 Assailants In Revenge Attack

6 minutes agoFri, 27 Dec 2024 14:31:04 GMT
Three assailants fatally stabbed a 39-year-old man from Lower Gweru in a revenge attack on Christmas Eve.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the ZRP spokesperson for Midlands Province, confirmed the incident which occurred around 11 PM.

The victim, Nqobizitha Mazibuko, was attacked along a dusty road leading from Madigane Business Centre in Madigane Village, under Chief Sogwala. Said Mahoko:

Mazibuko’s assailants, identified as Thabani Mpofu, Nqabutho Bhebhe, and Nkosilathi, confronted him about a past assault, seeking revenge. Despite Mazibuko’s attempt to flee, the suspects chased after him and fatally stabbed him.

An eyewitness attempted to intervene and save Mazibuko from the attack but was unable to do so. Said Mahoko:

The suspects fled the scene, leaving Mazibuko lying on the road. Mazibuko’s body was discovered around 5 AM on Christmas Day.

Mahoko said police officers from Maboleni responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

