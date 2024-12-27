Quick-Thinking Locals Foil Transformer Theft In Rusape

6 minutes ago Fri, 27 Dec 2024 14:08:02 GMT

Community members successfully thwarted the theft of a ZESA transformer at Max Village in Vengere, Rusape, on Christmas Day, thereby preventing another prolonged blackout in the area.

The would-be vandals, believed to be the same gang responsible for stealing a transformer at the same site just months ago, fled into the darkness, leaving the transformer intact after realising they had been seen.

Their previous heist had plunged the whole of Rusape into darkness for almost a month.

