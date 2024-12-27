Quick-Thinking Locals Foil Transformer Theft In Rusape
Community members successfully thwarted the theft of a ZESA transformer at Max Village in Vengere, Rusape, on Christmas Day, thereby preventing another prolonged blackout in the area.
The would-be vandals, believed to be the same gang responsible for stealing a transformer at the same site just months ago, fled into the darkness, leaving the transformer intact after realising they had been seen.
Their previous heist had plunged the whole of Rusape into darkness for almost a month.
Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, spokesperson for the ZRP in Manicaland Province, confirmed the incident and commended the alert community members for preventing the potential vandalization of the transformer. Said Chinyoka (via The Manica Post):
On December 25 around 3 AM, police received a tip-off about potential thieves targeting a transformer at Max Village, Vengere.
Thanks to swift action from the Officer in Charge at Rusape Central and active community members, police arrived promptly and thwarted the attempted theft.
We urge everyone to remain cautious and look out for one another, especially during this festive season when thieves often take advantage of the celebratory atmosphere.
As a result of the swift action the would-be vandals were chased away, and the transformer was saved.
The community’s prompt response has ensured that Vengere will enjoy an uninterrupted power supply this festive season.
More: Pindula News