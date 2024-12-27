WHO Director-General Caught In Israeli Air Strikes In Yemen

In comments shortly after the strikes, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would “continue to cut off the terror arm of the Iranian axis of evil until we complete the job”, adding “we are only just starting with [the Houthis]”.

The WHO’s Tedros said the airport’s air traffic control tower, departure lounge, and runway were damaged, delaying the departure of UN staff.

The Houthis condemned the strikes as “barbaric” and vowed continued confrontations with Israel and the U.S. until the Gaza conflict ends.

Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of international peace and security.

Houthi rebels have been attacking Israel since the first months of the Gaza war, which began in October 2023.

A Houthi missile strike injured more than a dozen people in Israel last week.

Israel has carried out intermittent strikes against Houthis in retaliation.

Early on Friday, the IDF reported that one missile fired from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

Local reports from the Sanaa airport suggested multiple casualties, with injuries ranging from critical to minor, particularly in a police hospital where victims were treated.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment