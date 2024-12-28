46-Year-Old Mberengwa Man Sentenced To Four Years For Car Theft

On the 5th of November 2024, at around 7:30 PM, the complainant parked his Toyota Funcargo next to his bedroom window. He secured the vehicle by closing all windows, locking the doors, and taking the car keys with him before going to bed. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Around 3 AM on the 6th November 2024, the accused person approached the complainant’s residence wearing a balaclava and a glove, forced open the locked doors of the complainant’s Toyota Funcargo, managed to start the vehicle without the keys and damaged the ignition system in the process.

Awakened by the engine noise, the car owner peeked through the window and saw Mabhula reversing the car. Said the NPA:

He rushed outside, threw a stone behind the rear wheel, and stopped the vehicle. The accused person came out of the car, armed with a kitchen knife, and charged towards the complainant, who managed to flee. The complainant was able to apprehend the accused person near Mandava Cemetery with the help of the public. In addition to the stolen car, the police found the accused person in possession of a balaclava, a kitchen knife, a table knife, a makeshift screwdriver, and an okapi knife.

Mabhula was sentenced as follows: for stealing the car, he received 6 years imprisonment, with 2 years suspended, resulting in an effective 4-year prison term.

For possession of articles for criminal use (balaclava, gloves, knives) and an okapi knife, he was fined US$200 or 2 months imprisonment.

The items used in the crime were forfeited to the state and will be destroyed.

More: Pindula News

