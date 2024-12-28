Harare Man Kills His Grandmother For Not Giving Him A Christmas Present

One particularly tragic incident involved a 22-year-old man from Kuwadzana, Harare, who fatally assaulted his 70-year-old grandmother on Boxing Day because she did not give him a Christmas present.

Commissioner Nyathi’s statement highlights the severity of this issue:

27TH December 2024

ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER MURDER CASES IN THE COUNTRY

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the number of murder cases which are being recorded throughout the country. 47 cases of murder have been received during the period 20th December 2024 to 26th December 2024.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has established that the murder cases are emanating from disputes at beer drinking binge or sporting activities, family and community disputes during gatherings, attacks by unknown suspects while walking at night, the settling of scores during Christmas Day by individuals and groups and fighting over girlfriends, among others.

In one of the cases which occurred on 25th December 2024 at around 1900 hours at Machipisa Tuckshops, Mwenezi, Triangle, Mastard Chauke (22) had a misunderstanding with Tongai Moyo who had bumped into him during a beer-drinking spree.

Mastard Chauke threw a stone towards Tongai Moyo which hit Ostern Mangaru (29) on the chest instead. The victim fell to the ground and died on the spot.

In another murder case which occurred on 25th December 2024 at around 2100 hours. Learnmore Mudzengi (36) stabbed Sydney Mudzengi (21) with a Columbian knife once on the chest at Musavezi Business Centre, Shurugwi.

The suspect allegedly had a misunderstanding with the victim over a token which went missing whilst playing pool.

After committing the offence, the suspect fled from the scene and was later apprehended by the Police for the due process of the law to take its course.

On 26th December 2024 at around 0100 hours and at a house in Kuwadzana 7, Harare, Nihipalakar Muyaya (22) allegedly assaulted his grandmother, Agnes Duri (70) with clenched fists and booted feet for not giving him a present during the Christmas period.