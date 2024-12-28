Stolen 150 Bags Of Presidential Fertiliser Found Hidden At Bulawayo House

Instead of finding contraband, we discovered large quantities of fertiliser resembling those from the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

The house owner, Wallace Mapiye (40), denied ownership of the fertiliser and implicated Edgar Bhiri (28) of Njube as the person responsible. Mapiye then led the task force to Bhiri, who was intercepted en route to a church in Emganwini.

Bhiri admitted to delivering the fertiliser to Mapiye’s home and claimed to have obtained the goods from Tawanda Sibanda (56) of Mpopoma. He also alleged that he was instructed to sell the products and receive a share of the proceeds.

The task force subsequently located Sibanda at his residence, where he was apprehended. During questioning, Sibanda revealed that he had received the fertiliser from a woman identified only as Yvonne, an extension officer, whose contact information was shared with authorities.

Sibanda allegedly admitted to receiving 150 bags of 50kg compound D fertilizer for sale and assigned Bhiri to handle the transactions.

All three suspects—Mapiye, Bhiri, and Sibanda—were taken to ZRP Queensdale. An official report was filed, and the case was referred to the police anti-corruption unit.

More: Pindula News

