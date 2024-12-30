Choppies Supermarket Robbed Of US$1 000, Workers Assaulted

According to The Herald, the incident occurred just after 8 PM, shortly after the supermarket had closed for the evening.

Staff were preparing to leave, and security personnel were conducting their routine checks.

A female vendor, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Chronicle that they initially dismissed the sound of gunfire as celebratory fireworks, only to realise with unfolding horror that a robbery was underway. She said:

It was just after 8 pm when we heard the shots, which we thought were firecrackers. We even chided the person, telling them not to do that near us. Moments later, we realised in horror that it was actually a gunshot, and we ran for our lives.

A supermarket worker said that the robbers fired three shots. The first shot was aimed at a security guard conducting his routine end-of-day checks behind the building. Fortunately, the shot missed, causing the guard to flee in panic. He said:

When the shot was fired, one of the robbers manhandled the cashier, fired two shots in the air, and demanded to know where the manager was. In shock, the cashier told them the manager was at the back. In a flash, the manager had a gun pointed at his head and was ordered to open the shop. The manager sustained severe head injuries, while one of the security guards suffered multiple stab wounds — three to the leg and one to the arm.

According to the worker, after collecting the day’s takings, the robbers walked on foot towards Cowdray Park.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery, saying investigations are ongoing to determine the number of suspects involved and whether they used a vehicle during the robbery. He said:

The robbery occurred last night (Saturday) when the supermarket was closing. The security personnel were preparing for closure when they heard shots being fired. The suspects then forced the manager to open the front entrance, took some cellphones from employees and US$1 000 from the supermarket, and fled.

Commissioner Nyathi urged supermarket owners and managers to boost security measures, particularly during closing hours, to deter and prevent similar incidents. He said:

Supermarkets need to step up security during closure time because it is clear that these robbers were monitoring the situation and knew the shop had collected the day’s takings.

