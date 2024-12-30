Kombi Driver Attempts To Overtake Right-Turning Audi, Causes Fatal Collision
Police in Masvingo are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 43 km peg along Roy-Chiredzi Road on 27/12/24 at around 1130 hours.
A Toyota Hiace kombi with 12 passengers on board was travelling towards Chiredzi following behind an Audi A6 Sedan vehicle which was carrying three passengers on board.
The Toyota Hiace Kombi tried to overtake the Audi vehicle which was turning to the right resulting in a collision.
Subsequently, one person died on admission at Musiso Mission Hospital while 14 others were injured.
The statement added that the body of the victim was taken to Musiso Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
More: Pindula News