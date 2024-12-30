Kombi Driver Attempts To Overtake Right-Turning Audi, Causes Fatal Collision

5 minutes ago Mon, 30 Dec 2024 10:38:27 GMT

Police in Masvingo have launched an investigation into a fatal crash that occurred on Friday morning along Roy-Chiredzi Road, stemming from an overtaking error.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident took place around 11:30 AM at the 43 km peg along the road.

A kombi, carrying 12 passengers and travelling towards Chiredzi, attempted to overtake an Audi A6 Sedan. However, as the Audi was turning right, the two vehicles collided. The ZRP said:

