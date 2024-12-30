Wholesale Manager Steals Over US$35,000 From Employer

4 minutes ago Mon, 30 Dec 2024 12:10:28 GMT

Police have appealed for information to help locate Mthulisi Cecil Ronald Moyo, a former branch manager at a wholesaler in Victoria Falls, who is accused of stealing over US$35,000 from his employer on Unity Day.

According to a statement posted on the ZRP’s official X page, Moyo, 23, was entrusted with depositing the cash into the wholesaler’s bank account after receiving it from a cash-in-transit crew.

However, instead of fulfilling his duties, Moyo allegedly fled with the money. The ZRP said:

