Wholesale Manager Steals Over US$35,000 From Employer
Police have appealed for information to help locate Mthulisi Cecil Ronald Moyo, a former branch manager at a wholesaler in Victoria Falls, who is accused of stealing over US$35,000 from his employer on Unity Day.
According to a statement posted on the ZRP’s official X page, Moyo, 23, was entrusted with depositing the cash into the wholesaler’s bank account after receiving it from a cash-in-transit crew.
However, instead of fulfilling his duties, Moyo allegedly fled with the money. The ZRP said:
The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Mthulisi Cecil Ronald Moyo (23) who is being sought in connection with a case of Fraud.
The suspect was employed as a branch manager at a wholesaler in Victoria Falls. On 22/10/24 he reported for duty at the shop and allegedly received US$35 390.00 from a cash in transit crew, which he was supposed to deposit into the wholesaler’s bank account.
However, the suspect took the money and fled to an unknown destination. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
In an unrelated case, on Friday, Police deployed on an operation “No To Cross Boarder Crimes” at Beitbridge Border Post arrested Rumbidzai Ndlela (33) for smuggling.
The Police intercepted a White Mercedes Benz Sprinter, vehicle registration number AGA 9507 at the Industrial Site, Beitbridge and recovered an assortment of contraband. It included:
120 boxes of 12 X 750mls Viceroy, 43 boxes of 12 X 750mls Jacky Daniel’s, 57 boxes of 12 X 750mls Jameson, 39 boxes of 12 X 750mls Jacky Daniel’s Old, 60 boxes of 12 X 750mls Grants beer, 40 boxes of 12 X 750mls Best, 10 boxes of 12 X 750mls Chova, and 20 X 750mls Glen Fiddich.
More: Pindula News