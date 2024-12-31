Boy, 15, Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up School After Receiving Corporal Punishment
A 15-year-old boy was arrested and arraigned at the Harare Magistrates Court after allegedly threatening to blow up a private school in Masvingo in retaliation for corporal punishment.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was released into the custody of his father by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Friday, as reported by NewsDay.
Between December 15 and 19, the teenager allegedly planned to threaten the school authorities at Sandon Academy in Gutu, Masvingo Province, as revenge for the alleged mistreatment by school authorities.
It is alleged that the teenager used a Snapchat handle named after him and posted the words: “I will blow my school.”
The message was tracked from an internet broadband source and discovered to have been sent via Telecontract Private Limited (Telco).
It was established that the Snapchat handle used to send the threatening messages belonged to the accused.
Further investigations revealed that the Snapchat account was registered using a United Kingdom mobile number +44 772 715 xxxx and an email address belonging to the accused.
The threatening message was sent from the accused’s iPhone 13 mobile handset using Telco IP address 119.85.XXX, leading to the teenager’s arrest.
More: Pindula News