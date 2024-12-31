Boy, 15, Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up School After Receiving Corporal Punishment

5 minutes ago Tue, 31 Dec 2024 09:30:35 GMT

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and arraigned at the Harare Magistrates Court after allegedly threatening to blow up a private school in Masvingo in retaliation for corporal punishment.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was released into the custody of his father by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Friday, as reported by NewsDay.

Between December 15 and 19, the teenager allegedly planned to threaten the school authorities at Sandon Academy in Gutu, Masvingo Province, as revenge for the alleged mistreatment by school authorities.

