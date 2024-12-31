Government Plans To Recruit Over 8,000 Teachers In 2025

With more support in 2025, we expect to recruit more than 8,000 so that we can reduce the teacher-pupil ratio to around 1:30 or 35.

Moyo said that teachers in remote areas who usually travel long distances to work are set to benefit from hardship allowances. Said Moyo:

There is a hardship allowance because we know some of the schools are located quite a distance from the living quarters. Where teachers might be walking a kilometre or more, we tend to provide a hardship allowance.

Moyo also said 150 rural schools have been solar-powered, with more earmarked for the coming year. He said:

We used to have quite a number of disparities in terms of access to education, and opportunities to access digital tools and some schools did not even have electricity, but the Government has solarised some of the schools supported by UNICEF. We receive support from the fiscus where we are allocated funds towards teaching learning materials. About 150 schools were solarised this year.

Moyo said they have also decentralized the recruitment of teachers, allowing even the most competent people to be deployed to rural areas.

He added that teachers usually prefer to work in schools near their homes, and in some cases, they might even choose to work from their homes.

