ZIFA Board To Decide On Current Assembly's Future
The ZIFA board, set to take office on January 25, 2025, will decide whether the current Assembly remains or if elections will be held.
Nyasha Samanyandwe, a legal practitioner and member of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, said on Monday that it will be up to the new board to either retain the existing Assembly or hold elections for Area Zone, provinces, regions, women’s soccer, and other bodies like Futsal and Beach Football. She said (via The Herald):
The way forward beyond 25 January is not our mandate. We can only recommend if our advice is sought; otherwise, our focus is getting elections done on the day, and we wind up. It will be up to the new board to decide the way forward.Feedback
The mandate of the ZIFA Assembly ended in 2022 after serving a four-year term that began in 2018, with Felton Kamambo and Gift Banda having been voted president and deputy.
When FIFA appointed the NC last year, they allowed the Assembly members to participate in the association’s annual general meeting on November 22, which approved the new constitution and pathway to the January 25 elections.
Some of the councillors have been in office for nearly two decades.
More: Pindula News
