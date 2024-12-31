ZIFA Board To Decide On Current Assembly's Future

10 minutes ago Tue, 31 Dec 2024 13:26:21 GMT

The ZIFA board, set to take office on January 25, 2025, will decide whether the current Assembly remains or if elections will be held.

Nyasha Samanyandwe, a legal practitioner and member of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, said on Monday that it will be up to the new board to either retain the existing Assembly or hold elections for Area Zone, provinces, regions, women’s soccer, and other bodies like Futsal and Beach Football. She said (via The Herald):