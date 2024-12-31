ZPCS Officer Fatally Stabbed By Uncle Who Raped Her Nine Years Ago
A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer was stabbed to death by her uncle around 8 AM on Christmas Day in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South. Police suspect it was a revenge attack.
The suspect, Khuliso Tshuma (35), who recently benefited from the Presidential amnesty, was arrested in connection with the murder of his niece, Priscilla Tshuma.
According to the Chronicle, nine years ago, Khuliso was convicted of raping Tshuma and sentenced to prison in 2016. He was released in April this year under the Presidential amnesty programme.
The officer commanding police in Bulilima-Mangwe District, Chief Superintendent Cabinet Thomas, confirmed the murder. He said:
The suspect used an Okapi knife to stab the deceased twice, once in the neck and once on the arm.
Priscilla was sweeping the house while the suspect was drinking beer on the veranda. Without warning, he attacked her.
Tshuma’s grandmother, Sibusisiwe Ndlovu, attempted to administer first aid, but unfortunately, she was unsuccessful.
Khuliso fled the scene immediately after the attack but was apprehended later that day, approximately seven kilometres from the crime scene.
The police recovered the Okapi knife used in the attack. Chief Superintendent Thomas added:
We arrested the suspect some seven kilometres away from the scene of the crime. Investigations revealed that the suspect is an ex-convict who had been incarcerated for raping the now deceased.
ZPCS spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi, expressed condolences on behalf of the organisation. She said:
As Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Tshuma family and loved ones during this difficult time.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, and we are committed to ensuring that all necessary actions are taken to bring the culprit to book.
Our thoughts are with the Tshuma family and the entire ZPCS family as we seek to find answers and bring justice to those affected.
Priscilla was a newlywed and mother to a child under three years old and was an accomplished football player for the ZPCS women’s team, a traditional powerhouse in Zimbabwe’s Women’s Premier Soccer League.
She was laid to rest on Monday, December 30.
