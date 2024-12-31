ZPCS Officer Fatally Stabbed By Uncle Who Raped Her Nine Years Ago

6 minutes ago Tue, 31 Dec 2024 12:40:09 GMT

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer was stabbed to death by her uncle around 8 AM on Christmas Day in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South. Police suspect it was a revenge attack.

The suspect, Khuliso Tshuma (35), who recently benefited from the Presidential amnesty, was arrested in connection with the murder of his niece, Priscilla Tshuma.

According to the Chronicle, nine years ago, Khuliso was convicted of raping Tshuma and sentenced to prison in 2016. He was released in April this year under the Presidential amnesty programme.

