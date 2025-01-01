Chivayo's Ex-Wife Hits Back Over In-Law Allegations
Socialite Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, has responded after he claimed their marriage ended primarily because she couldn’t get along with his mother and sisters.
Chivayo and Sonja, who share two children, John and Minana, divorced several months ago after seven years of marriage.
Chivayo has been trending on social media after flaunting his new girlfriend, Lucy Muteke, whom he plans to marry this year.
On Tuesday, Chivayo claimed that he continues to support Sonja for the sake of their children and recently spent R2 million on their vacation in Vietnam and Japan. He wrote on social media:
Leaving my ex-wife was undoubtedly one of the MOST DIFFICULT decisions I have ever had to make in my life.
Not only because I was used to her presence, but I love my children John and Minana INCREDIBLY.
However, our marriage faced IRRECONCILABLE differences that made it impossible to continue.
She struggled to get along with my family, including my DEAR late mother and all my 6 sisters, and the constant fighting became too overwhelming for me.
It reached a point where I felt that the person I was fighting for was not making an effort to support me when the world had turned its back on me.
This made the marriage IRRETRIEVABLY broken down. Despite these challenges, she remains a GREAT mother and a good person, and I continue to look after her exceptionally well and respect her as such.
Sonja quickly responded, criticizing her ex-husband for “always making noise on the internet”, adding that they hadn’t seen each other in seven months. In a series of Instagram stories, she said:
I don’t care who you marry. Marry and move… Respect your business partners, respect the offices you go in.
Why are you always making noise on the internet? Aren’t you supposed to be at church? Aren’t you supposed to be at kuMasowe?
