Chivayo's Ex-Wife Hits Back Over In-Law Allegations

On Tuesday, Chivayo claimed that he continues to support Sonja for the sake of their children and recently spent R2 million on their vacation in Vietnam and Japan. He wrote on social media:

Leaving my ex-wife was undoubtedly one of the MOST DIFFICULT decisions I have ever had to make in my life.

Not only because I was used to her presence, but I love my children John and Minana INCREDIBLY.

However, our marriage faced IRRECONCILABLE differences that made it impossible to continue.

She struggled to get along with my family, including my DEAR late mother and all my 6 sisters, and the constant fighting became too overwhelming for me.

It reached a point where I felt that the person I was fighting for was not making an effort to support me when the world had turned its back on me.

This made the marriage IRRETRIEVABLY broken down. Despite these challenges, she remains a GREAT mother and a good person, and I continue to look after her exceptionally well and respect her as such.