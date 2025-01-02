Farmer Defrauded Of Over US$27,000 By Fake CIO Agent

According to court documents, on August 12, 2021, Mangoma misrepresented himself as an employee of the President’s department, even producing a fake identity card.

This deception led Mbaura to believe that Mangoma could assist him in acquiring a farm. Mangoma instructed Mbaura to identify a desired location, which he chose in the Grange area of Odzi, Manicaland Province.

On the same day, Mangoma requested US$450 from Mbaura, claiming the money was needed as kickbacks for his “bosses” who would facilitate the farm acquisition. Trusting Mangoma, Mbaura drove to Harare and handed over the cash before returning to Mutare.

Between August 2021 and November 2023, Mangoma continued to exploit Mbaura, convincing him to pay for various expenses, including farming equipment, transport fees for the equipment, tractor repairs, and fees for land officers who were supposed to inspect the farm.

He also solicited payments for ZANU PF officials assessing the farm, security fees for guards he claimed would be sent from Harare, and a donation for the 2023 Zimbabwe Independence Day celebrations.

In total, Mbaura paid Mangoma US$27,724 and ZWL$66,000 over several transactions.

At times, Mangoma received the funds through alleged accomplices, identified as Madondo and Obert Mpofu, who are currently at large.

Despite Mbaura’s repeated requests for documentation to confirm the arrangements, Mangoma consistently offered false promises.

When Mbaura demanded a refund, Mangoma allegedly threatened him with death.

In February 2024, Mbaura was arrested by detectives in Mutare and phoned Mangoma to inform him of the situation.

Mangoma requested to speak with the detectives and claimed to be employed by the President’s department, further convincing Mbaura of his legitimacy.

He even offered to help Mbaura find a lawyer for his case, leading Mbaura to trust him enough to give US$900 for legal fees.

Mangoma, however, did not engage a lawyer and instead used the money for personal expenses.

On December 23, Mbaura discovered through social media that Mangoma had previously been arrested for similar offences.

This revelation prompted him to report the matter to ZRP Mutare Central, where he was referred to the CID’s PACU for further investigation.

