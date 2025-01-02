Former NetOne Employee Charged With Defrauding Company Of US$18,666

4 minutes ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 10:05:41 GMT

Takudzwashe Malamulo, a former NetOne employee, has been charged with defrauding the telecommunications company of US$18,666 and ZWL$14,430,529 through fraudulent requisitions, reported The Herald.

Malamulo, 27, who worked as a filing clerk at NetOne’s headquarters in Harare, appeared before Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu and was granted bail. He is due to return to court later this month.

The complaint was filed by Reggis Takaiteyi Chitekwe, NetOne’s regional loss control officer.

Feedback