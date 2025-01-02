Pindula|Search Pindula
Former NetOne Employee Charged With Defrauding Company Of US$18,666

4 minutes agoThu, 02 Jan 2025 10:05:41 GMT
Takudzwashe Malamulo, a former NetOne employee, has been charged with defrauding the telecommunications company of US$18,666 and ZWL$14,430,529 through fraudulent requisitions, reported The Herald.

Malamulo, 27, who worked as a filing clerk at NetOne’s headquarters in Harare, appeared before Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu and was granted bail. He is due to return to court later this month.

The complaint was filed by Reggis Takaiteyi Chitekwe, NetOne’s regional loss control officer.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that between January 2023 and January 2024, Malamulo used his position to create fake requisitions for equipment purchases.

He allegedly manipulated the company’s petty cash system and forged his superiors’ signatures to validate these fraudulent requests.

Instead of sending payments to legitimate suppliers, Malamulo allegedly directed the funds to his personal OneMoney account.

