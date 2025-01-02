Pindula|Search Pindula
Israeli Air Strike On Gaza Camp Leaves 11 Dead, Including Hamas Police Chief

8 minutes agoThu, 02 Jan 2025 11:37:37 GMT
The Hamas police chief was among at least 11 Palestinians reportedly killed in an Israeli air strike on a tent camp sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza, the BBC reported on Thursday.

According to local medics, three children and two women were also among the dead in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

The Hamas-run interior ministry condemned what it called the “assassination” of police director general Mahmoud Salah and his assistant, Hussam Shahwan, who it said had been “performing their humanitarian and national duty.” The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

The Israeli military has declared the sandy strip of land along the coast in al-Mawasi to be a “humanitarian zone” for Palestinians displaced by its war with Hamas.

However, it has repeatedly attacked the area, accusing Hamas operatives of hiding among displaced civilians.

Recent cold, wet weather has worsened conditions in the makeshift camp.

