Israeli Air Strike On Gaza Camp Leaves 11 Dead, Including Hamas Police Chief

8 minutes ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 11:37:37 GMT

The Hamas police chief was among at least 11 Palestinians reportedly killed in an Israeli air strike on a tent camp sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza, the BBC reported on Thursday.

According to local medics, three children and two women were also among the dead in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

The Hamas-run interior ministry condemned what it called the “assassination” of police director general Mahmoud Salah and his assistant, Hussam Shahwan, who it said had been “performing their humanitarian and national duty.” The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

