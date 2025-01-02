Machongwe Police Base Member-in-Charge Accused Of Accepting Bribe To Release Rapist

4 minutes ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 14:43:19 GMT

A Sergeant in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Isaac Chakoma Machokoto (42), who serves as the Member in Charge of the Machongwe Police Base in Chimanimani, appeared before the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court facing four counts of “criminal abuse of office.”

According to prosecutors, in October 2024, Machokoto received several reports from complainants and made arrests but allegedly released the suspects without filing charges. Instead, he is accused of accepting various bribes from the suspects to facilitate their release.

In one notable incident, a complainant named Kudzai Ndima reported an assault case against Joseph Peneti. Machokoto arrested Peneti and detained him at the police base.

Feedback