Machongwe Police Base Member-in-Charge Accused Of Accepting Bribe To Release Rapist
A Sergeant in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Isaac Chakoma Machokoto (42), who serves as the Member in Charge of the Machongwe Police Base in Chimanimani, appeared before the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court facing four counts of “criminal abuse of office.”
According to prosecutors, in October 2024, Machokoto received several reports from complainants and made arrests but allegedly released the suspects without filing charges. Instead, he is accused of accepting various bribes from the suspects to facilitate their release.
In one notable incident, a complainant named Kudzai Ndima reported an assault case against Joseph Peneti. Machokoto arrested Peneti and detained him at the police base.
However, rather than compiling a full criminal docket, Machokoto allegedly accepted a bribe of US$30 from Peneti and released him without formally charging him, violating his responsibilities as a police officer.
In another incident, Machokoto reportedly received US$50 from a suspected sexual offender accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor.
Following the proceedings, Machokoto was remanded out of custody and ordered to deposit US$200 with the clerk of court.
More: Pindula News