Man Caught Driving "Stolen" R2 Million BMW Into Zimbabwe

4 minutes ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 08:07:19 GMT

A 40-year-old foreign national was arrested in South Africa after allegedly attempting to drive a luxury BMW across the border into Zimbabwe on New Year’s Eve.

According to South African police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, officers on duty at the Beitbridge Port of Entry spotted a man driving a black BMW G70, 7 Series, valued at over R2 million.

The man intended to cross into Zimbabwe with the vehicle. Said Thakeng (via IOL):

