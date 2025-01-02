Man Caught Driving "Stolen" R2 Million BMW Into Zimbabwe
A 40-year-old foreign national was arrested in South Africa after allegedly attempting to drive a luxury BMW across the border into Zimbabwe on New Year’s Eve.
According to South African police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, officers on duty at the Beitbridge Port of Entry spotted a man driving a black BMW G70, 7 Series, valued at over R2 million.
The man intended to cross into Zimbabwe with the vehicle. Said Thakeng (via IOL):
The man had a South African passport. Preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle is wanted by one of the banks in South Africa. The driver alleged that the real owner will be flying to South Africa on January 1.
Thakeng added that the man was arrested and charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and providing the SAPS with fraudulent documents.
The vehicle was seized, and he will appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on January 3.
Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the officers for their vigilance in ensuring the suspect was brought to justice.
She attributed the successful arrest to the increased police presence during the festive season.
More: Pindula News