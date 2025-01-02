Pindula|Search Pindula
Mutare Man Receives 12-Year Sentence For Robbing Teenager Of A Bicycle At Gunpoint

8 minutes agoThu, 02 Jan 2025 09:21:29 GMT
30-year-old Josiah Saungweme from Bvirindi B, Chief Zimunya, Mutare, was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for robbing a teenager of his bicycle at gunpoint.

The incident occurred in September 2024, when Saungweme approached the 17-year-old complainant, who was riding his silver buffalo bicycle along the Marange-22 Miles road.

Pretending to ask for directions, Saungweme then pulled out a Blow F92 pistol and demanded the teenager’s bicycle. Fearing for his safety, the complainant handed over the bicycle.

A police report was filed, leading to Saungweme’s arrest.

He was later convicted and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment after appearing in court for armed robbery.

