DRC Military Tribunal Sentences 13 Soldiers To Death For Cowardice

9 minutes ago Fri, 03 Jan 2025 10:55:54 GMT

A military tribunal in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has sentenced 13 soldiers to death on charges of murder, looting, and cowardice.

Military authorities said this was a drive to improve army discipline following territorial losses due to soldiers fleeing their posts.

The soldiers were sentenced on Tuesday in Lubero, a town in DRC’s eastern North Kivu province. The region has seen nearly three years of conflict with the Rwanda-backed M23 insurgency, alongside other militia violence, as reported by Reuters.

