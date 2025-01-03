Government Extends Fishing Ban At Lake Chivero
The government has announced that the ban on fishing activities at Lake Chivero will remain in effect until the Ministry of Health and Child Care completes thorough investigations.
This decision follows the death of wildlife and fish around the lake, which is suspected to be linked to raw effluent being discharged into the water daily by the City of Harare.
During a media briefing at the Munhumutapa Building in Harare on Thursday, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Sithembiso Nyoni described the situation at Lake Chivero as critical.
She said that there is a need for a comprehensive approach to address pollution and ecological disturbances in the water body. Said Nyoni:
Going forward, we will rope in the Ministry of Health to do the finding because we want to save lives. The ban cannot be lifted now and a whole of government and stakeholders’ approach is required to reverse the situation at Chivero.
Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere said:
We know that the councillors who are running Harare have failed, we hope that the Commission of Inquiry will determine if the councillors elected to run the authority can be replaced owing to their failures.
Lake Chivero, located approximately 40 km southwest of Harare, is facing severe pollution, siltation, and ecological disturbances.
More than 20,000 families depend on the lake for both water and their livelihoods, particularly through fishing.
More: Pindula News