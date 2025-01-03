Government Extends Fishing Ban At Lake Chivero

4 minutes ago Fri, 03 Jan 2025 07:04:56 GMT

The government has announced that the ban on fishing activities at Lake Chivero will remain in effect until the Ministry of Health and Child Care completes thorough investigations.

This decision follows the death of wildlife and fish around the lake, which is suspected to be linked to raw effluent being discharged into the water daily by the City of Harare.

During a media briefing at the Munhumutapa Building in Harare on Thursday, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Sithembiso Nyoni described the situation at Lake Chivero as critical.

