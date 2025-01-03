New Education Guidelines Ban Corporal Punishment In Schools

The Act clearly prohibits any treatment that constitutes physical or psychological torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment.

According to the Ministry’s guidelines, teachers are strictly forbidden from beating up students under any circumstances. The statement reads:

The regulations and disciplinary policy does not permit any treatment which (i) does not respect human dignity of a pupil or (ii) amount to physical or psychological torture, or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The guidelines provide a clear framework for disciplining students, which includes measures such as suspension, exclusion, and expulsion.

Any decision to exclude a student must receive prior approval from the Provincial Education Director (PED) and should be accompanied by comprehensive documentation detailing the student’s misconduct.

Expulsions are reserved for serious offenses, including drug abuse, theft, fighting, or vandalism. The guidelines state:

In view of the above, every school head should therefore strive to cultivate a school climate where pupils will/ can develop internal discipline which is not initiated by fear of punishment. At the school level, leadership should strive to promote a positive ethos which promotes self-discipline among pupils supported by positive remedial disciplinary and proactive measures so that the priority focus on teaching and learning is maintained.

The guidelines further stipulate that a student expelled from a school cannot be re-admitted to the education system without the approval of the Permanent Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education.

The ministry said no school should exclude a learner without the knowledge of the PED. The document states:

Exclusion is the removal of a pupil from a particular school by the head for reasons in the best interests of either the pupil, parent or the school. Comprehensive documentation of the pupil’s misdemeanour or deviant behaviour and circumstances surrounding the incidence must accompany the head’s request for exclusion. All the administrative functions, tasks and ultimate exclusion should be done within 14 days.

An excluded student can submit an online application for admission to any other registered school without needing to consult the Provincial Education Director (PED).

The document states that if communication challenges arise with any parents or guardians, the social welfare system should be engaged for support.

Expulsion may be considered based on the severity of evidence regarding a student’s involvement in serious misconduct. Such misconduct includes, but is not limited to:

Drug and substance abuse

Theft, fraud, and robbery

Fighting and assault

Use of dangerous weapons

Sexual misconduct

Continued disobedience or insubordination

Destruction or vandalism of property

Prolonged absenteeism or truancy without a valid excuse

Additional grounds for expulsion include fraudulent practices during public examinations and involvement in criminal activities.

